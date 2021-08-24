Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 24)

August 24, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Hudson Valley for the first game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (35-60) vs. Hudson Valley Renegades (60-35)

RHP Yoelvin Silven (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Anderson Munoz (1-0, 3.68 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #96

THE DASH AND RENEGADES SQUARE OFF FOR THE FIRST TIME

The Winston Dash return to Truist Stadium to face the Hudson Valley Renegades Tuesday, marking the first time the Dash and 'Gades will do battle in either franchise's history. Hudson Valley will be the second opponent from the High-A East North division to take on the Dash this year after partaking in a home-and-home series with Jersey Shore.

The Renegades - the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees - are led by an above-average offense (one that leads the High-A East in doubles) while wielding a pitching staff that ranks atop the High-A East in ERA and strikeouts while allowing the fewest homeruns of any team in the league.

Hudson Valley is in prime position to win the North division, leading the Aberdeen Ironbirds by 11 games. If the standings were to hold, they would take on the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) in the playoffs for the High-A East championship.

ANDERSON MUNOZ: SMALL IN STATURE, BIG ON STRIKEOUTS

Making his fifth start with Hudson Valley, Anderson Munoz looks to replicate his early success with the Renegades in the series opener.

Listed at 5'8", Munoz is not an imposing figure on the mound. Despite lacking prototypical height for a pitcher, the righty has carved up the opposition with a plus fastball. Between Low-A Tampa and Hudson Valley this season, the righty has punched out 55 in 32.2 innings, sporting a spotless 5-0 record with just 12 walks.

Originally signed as an international free agent by the Minnesota Twins in 2017, the native Venezuelan was released in 2018, signing with the Yankees less than two weeks later. Since then, the righty has risen through the levels of the Yankees' system, making his way to Hudson Valley after an impressive showing in Low-A.

Armed with a fastball that can hit 97 as well as a changeup and slider, Munoz is rising through the ranks by mixing his pitches and finishing batters with the heater, utilizing his arsenal of pitches to slice through opponents.

THE UPCOMING SLATE

After Winston-Salem wraps up their series with Hudson Valley, the Dash travel to Rome to take on the Braves for the second time this year. The Dash and Braves went toe-to-toe in the first series of the season, with Rome taking four of six at Truist Stadium.

After completing their final road trip of the year, the Dash welcome first-place Bowling Green to Truist Stadium to kick off a two-week homestand, with the Asheville Tourists coming to town for the final series of the season following the Hot Rods.

THE METEORIC RISE OF ANTHONY VOLPE

The Hudson Valley Renegades boast one of the top prospects in baseball in Anthony Volpe. Volpe leads the New York Yankees minor league system in batting average (.304), RBIs (71), and slugging percentage (.615). Ranked as the top Yankees prospect and #15 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, Volpe was billed as a top-flight prep prospect coming out of high school, where he was teammates with the #2 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft Jack Leiter. Many teams believed Volpe would team up again with Leiter at Vanderbilt, but the Yankees were able to sign the talented infielder after selecting him with the 30th overall pick.

Still just 20 years old, Volpe shook off an up-and-down inaugural season in 2019, exploding in 2021 to the tune of .304/.441/.615. The Garden State native continues to rocket up prospect lists, honing his skills with Hudson Valley as the 2021 season nears its close.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Winston-Salem turns to Dan Metzdorf for the southpaw's eighth start of the year. Metzdorf last started against Hickory on August 20, allowing four runs over three innings while fanning two.

Hudson Valley sends Matt Sauer to the bump in the second game of the series. The righty is slated for his fourth start with the Renegades after receiving a promotion from Low-A Tampa on August 5. A second-round choice from Righetti (CA) High School, Sauer has struck out 19 in 17 innings with the Renegades, amassing a 1-1 record.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.