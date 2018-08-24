Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 24 at Buies Creek)

August 24, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





After going 5-2 in their previous homestand, the Dash now kick off a three-game set against the Buies Creek Astros. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

_________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (36-21, 77-50) at Buies Creek Astros (36-21, 73-53)

LHP John Parke (4-3, 3.94 ERA) vs. RHP Gabriel Valdez (6-4, 3.31 ERA)

6 p.m. - Jim Perry Stadium (Buies Creek, N.C.)

Game #128 (Away Game #64)

WARTHOGS WIN 5-4 ON THURSDAY

Down 4-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Winston-Salem battled back to defeat Myrtle Beach 5-4 on Thursday night at BB&T Ballpark in front of 6,876 fans. Zach Remillard, who entered the game as a defensive replacement for Nick Madrigal, stroked a first-pitch single up the middle. Rutherford followed with a single to bring the tying run to the plate in Yermin Mercedes. The Pelicans turned to the bullpen, bringing in Tyler Pyeton, who walked the first three batters - Mercedes, Gavin Sheets and Forbes - he faced to force in two runs. With the bases still loaded with nobody out, Laz Rivera lofted a sacrifice fly down the right-field line that brought home Mercedes, tying the game at four. Next, after Nolan Brown drew a walk to reload the bases, Luis Robert stroked a sacrifice fly to right-center field to bring home JJ Muno - who had entered the game as a pinch-runner - to give the Warthogs a 5-4 lead. Danny Dopico finished the game with a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his first win of the season. Winston-Salem finishes the year 14-4 against Myrtle Beach.

11 GAMES LEFT

With 11 games left in the regular season, Winston-Salem has an opportunity to clinch the best record in the Dash era (2009-present). The best mark in the franchise's history was set in 2012 when the Dash went 87-51-1. To surpass that mark, Winston-Salem will need to go 10-1 or better the rest of the way. The 2012 team featured big leaguers such as a Yolmer Sanchez, Marcus Semien and Chris Bassitt. That year's team won the first half and second half.

CREAM OF THE CROP

Winston currently boasts nine of the top prospects in the Sox system per MLB Pipeline, including infielders Nick Madrigal (No. 4), Gavin Sheets (No. 15) and Laz Rivera (No. 28), outfielders Luis Robert (No. 3), Blake Rutherford (No. 7) and Luis Gonzalez (No. 14), and right-handers Alec Hansen (No. 10), Tyler Johnson (No. 23) and Lincoln Henzman (No. 30).

BEST OF THE BEST

After sealing up a first-half Southern Division championship, Winston-Salem is tied for the third-best winning percentage in full-season Minor League Baseball with a .606 mark. Here's a look at the top teams:

1. Bowling Green Hot Rods

(Midwest League - A): 83-46 (.643)

2. Lakewood BlueClaws

(South Atlantic League - A): 79-48 (.622)

T-3. Corpus Christi Hooks

(Texas League - AA): 77-50 (.606)

T-3. Winston-Salem Dash

(Carolina League - A+): 77-50 (.606)

A POSSIBLE PLAYOFF PREVIEW

The Dash now begin a three-game set against the Buies Creek Astros at Jim Perry Stadium on Friday. Despite Winston-Salem being tied in the standings with Buies Creek, the Astros are up 11 games on Carolina for a playoff spot due to the Dash's first-half championship. The Astros can clinch a playoff spot with a win on Friday. Winston-Salem is currently 8-9 against its Southern Division foe. The Astros are led by their strong pitching staff, which leads the Carolina League in ERA (3.05) and strikeouts (1,167).

DASHING AROUND THE LEAGUE

Despite being outscored during their homestand, the Dash still rank first in the Carolina League in runs (646), batting average (.272), hits (1,154), doubles (240), triples (41) and RBIs (604). Meanwhile, the ballclub ranks second in on-base percentage (.341). On the mound, Winston-Salem ranks fourth in the circuit in ERA (3.64) and fourth in the league with 1,028 strikeouts.

DASH DOTS

Left-hander John Parke will make his 11th start of the year for Winston-Salem on Friday...Last Sunday, Parke tossed 6.2 innings and allowed two runs, logging his fifth quality start at the High-A level...The series opener will mark the first outing of Parke's career against Buies Creek.

