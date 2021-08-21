Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 21)

The Dash take on Hickory for the third and fourth games in a six-game set today. First pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m..

Winston-Sakem Dash (34-58) vs. HICKORY CRAWDADS (41-49)

RHP Kaleb Roper (0-5. 8.31 ERA) vs. LHP Avery Weems (3-4, 4.50 ERA)

4:00 p.m. - L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory, NC)

Game #93

DASH OFFENSE SILENCED IN GAME TWO LOSS

The Winston-Salem Dash were limited to four hits in the second game of the series Friday, dropping game two 5-1 to the Hickory Crawdads.

Dash starter Chase Solesky compiled his second straight excellent start - allowing one unearned run in five innings - but the offense could not pick up the slack. Winston-Salem registered just four hits - three of which belonged to Jose Rodriguez - in the loss, plating their lone run in the fourth after Luis Curbelo brought home Rodriguez to tie the game at a run apiece. Hickory tacked on a two-spot in the sixth and eighth innings to cement the win, tagging Dan Metzdorf for four runs (three earned) in the contest.

Rodriguez logged his second three-hit game with the Dash in the loss, accounting for the majority of the offensive output. Hickory was given a lights-out pitching effort from Seth Nordlin, Jesus Linarez, and Spencer Mraz, who struck out eighth and walked one.

AVERY WEEMS: HELLO AGAIN

Hickory sends southpaw Avery Weems to the rubber in the first game of the doubleheader Saturday.

Weems, a 6th round pick out of Arizona in 2019, was originally selected by the White Sox. Split as a starter and reliever during his two years in Tucson, the Yavapai (AZ) Community College transfer pitched to middling results. He boasted great potential however, and the White Sox selected him in the 2019 draft. Weems started 14 games with the AZL White Sox and Great Falls during the '19 season, showing a good fastball, changeup, and curveball.

While it looked like Weems was in line to suit up for the Dash rather than the Crawdads, the lefty was shipped to the Rangers on December 8, 2020, with former Dash pitcher Dane Dunning for Lance Lynn, a current member of the White Sox rotation. As a result, Weems never played for the Dash, instead starting the season with High-A Hickory while improving his three-pitch arsenal, hoping to one day better the Rangers big-league club.

A SCHEDULE UPDATE

The Dash lead the season series 11-9 over Hickory with three games to go - marking a change from the original six-game series that was expected between the clubs. Due to the number of postponements between the two sides this series (as well as the matchups not affecting the playoff standings), one game between the Dash and Crawdads will not be made up.

THE UPCOMING SLATE

After the Dash wrap up their series with the Crawdads, they return back home to do battle with the Hudson Valley Renegades for the first time this year. Hudson Valley, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, lead the High-A East North division by nine games over second place Aberdeen. After a series with the Renegades, the Dash travel to Rome to play the Braves for the second time this season.

BLAINE CRIM: HIGH-A GRADUATE AND FRISCO ROUGHRIDER

Hickory boasted one of the hottest hitters in the High-A East in slugger Blaine Crim. Crim paced the Crawdads in most statistical categories while ranking fourth in the High-A East in average (.300), third in homers (20), and second in slugging (.559). Promoted to Double-A Frisco on August 3, Crim is slashing .350/.409/.625 with the RoughRiders, launching three homers in 11 games. A first baseman by trade, Crim blasted five homers in the final six games he played against the Dash from July 6-10.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

After the conclusion of the doubleheader Saturday, the Dash turn to Jeremiah Burke for the second time this series in the finale. Burke has been limited to one inning in each of his two starts since being activated off the injured list on August 13.

Hickory hands the ball to Grant Wolfram in the final game of the season between the Dash and Crawdads. The southpaw Wolfram pitched in relief against the Dash in the first game of the series, allowing one run in two innings after taking over for 'Dads starter Justin Slaten.

