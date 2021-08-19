Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 19)

The Dash take on Hickory for the second game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (34-57) vs. HICKORY CRAWDADS (40-49)

RHP Chase Solesky (0-1, 6.00 ERA) vs. RHP Seth Nordlin (3-1, 3.88 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - L.P. Frans Stadium (Hickory, NC)

Game #92

DASH EXPLODE IN NINTH; SNAP SEVEN GAME SKID

Boosted by an eight-run ninth inning, the Winston-Salem Dash cruised past the Hickory Crawdads 13-2 in the series opener Wednesday night.

After Tuesday's game was postponed due to inclement weather, Winston-Salem fell behind 2-0 in the first before the bats came alive. Come the third, Luis Mieses and Samir Dueñez both smacked solo homers - their first of two homers by the pair on the day - to give the Dash a 3-2 lead they would never relinquish.

Winston-Salem continued their steady offensive assault until the ninth, when the offense ripped off a season-best eight runs in the frame, amassing seven hits while Mieses and Evan Skoug belted home runs. When the dust settled, the Dash maintained a dominant 13-2 lead and waltzed to the series opening win.

Seven Dash players tallied a multi-hit game, while Mieses (4), Dueñez (3), and Skoug (3) recorded a multi-RBI performance. The Dash logged a season-best 19 hits in the win, eclipsing their prior best of 18 hits set against Greenville in June. The 13 runs scored marks the third-most the Dash have scored in a game in 2021.

SETH NORDLIN: ANOTHER BOUT

A 13th-round selection from GateWay (AZ) Community College, Nordlin makes his seventh start of the season in game one of the doubleheader. The righty from Mesa, AZ appeared nine times from the bullpen this season, earning two saves during the 2021 campaign.

Nordlin broke into the minors as a reliever in 2017, pitching in 12 games with the AZL Rangers to a 2.49 ERA. The righty tried his hand at starting during the 2018 season with short-season Spokane, starting 12 games while pitching to a 3.82 ERA and 4-1 record.

After not pitching in 2019, Nordlin debuted with Hickory in 2021, throwing 33 innings from the bullpen prior to his addition to the rotation. Whether as a starter or reliever, Nordlin will look to work his fastball (86-91) and above-average curveball to earn outs and pilot his team to a win.

MULTI-HOMER MADNESS

Dash outfielder Luis Mieses logged his first career multi-homer game in the series opener against the Crawdads, recording his first four-RBI game as well. In the blowout win, Samir Dueñez blasted a pair of homeruns in the win as well, marking the infielder's third career multi-homer game.

THE UPCOMING SLATE

After the Dash wrap up their series with the Crawdads, they return back home to do battle with the Hudson Valley Renegades for the first time this year. Hudson Valley, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, lead the High-A East North division by nine games over second place Aberdeen. After a series with the Renegades, the Dash travel to Rome to play the Braves for the second time this season.

BLAINE CRIM: HIGH-A GRADUATE AND FRISCO ROUGHRIDER

Hickory boasted one of the hottest hitters in the High-A East in slugger Blaine Crim. Crim paced the Crawdads in most statistical categories while ranking fourth in the High-A East in average (.300), third in homers (20), and second in slugging (.559). Promoted to Double-A Frisco on August 3, Crim is slashing .350/.409/.625 with the RoughRiders, launching three homers in 11 games. A first baseman by trade, Crim blasted five homers in the final six games he played against the Dash from July 6-10.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash will announce their starter at the conclusion of Thursday's doubleheader with an anticipated bullpen game coming on Friday.

Hickory turns to southpaw Avery Weems for the lefty's 15th start of the year. Weems, a sixth-round draft choice by the White Sox in 2019, was acquired by the Rangers in exchange for current White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn during the 2020 offseason. Weems has pitched against the Dash three times this year, with his most recent outing coming on July 10 where he allowed five runs (two earned) over five innings, striking out six and walking a pair.

