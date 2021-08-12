Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 12)

The Dash take on Greensboro for the third game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (33-53) vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (54-32)

RHP Chase Solesky (0-1, 11.25 ERA) vs. RHP Domgino Gonzalez (0-1, 9.35 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #86

FEISTY SECOND INNING NOT ENOUGH IN THIRD CONSECUTIVE LOSS

After falling into a 7-0 hole, the Winston-Salem Dash battled back with five runs in the second before dropping their third straight game 9-5.

Greensboro reeled off five runs in the first inning after Lolo Sanchez powered the attack with a grand slam. Come the second, the 'Hoppers tallied a two more and put the Dash on the defensive. Jose Rodriguez was able to answer the call admirably, clocking a grand slam of his own into left center to put the Dash back in the fold.

The two sides traded zeros until the ninth, when Greensboro plated two more after Sanchez went yard for the second time in the contest. Come the ninth, Winston-Salem went quietly and the Grasshoppers solidified a season win in the Battle of I-40.

Rodriguez registered his first three hits with the Dash in the loss, driving in a career-best four runs. Ryan Williamson tossed three shutout innings in relief, striking out four while allowing no hits.

DOMINGO GONZALEZ: A SECOND LOOK

An international free-agent singing in 2018, Domingo Gonzalez takes the bump for the Grasshoppers at the midway game in the series. A righty and native of Dominican Republic, Gonzalez began the season in Low-A Bradenton where he excelled, fanning 69 batters in 48.1 innings and walking just 20.

The Pirates promoted Gonzalez to Greensboro on July 27, where the the righty is still looking to find his stride. Although just two starts, the right-hander has allowed nine earned runs in 8.2 innings, striking out 12 and walking four. Perhaps most surprising have been the homers for Gonzalez - allowing seven home runs to begin his Greensboro career in two starts.

No matter the level, the strikeouts have come in bunches for the righty. At each stop since 2019, Gonzalez has truck out over 10 hitters per nine innings, reaching as high as 12.8 Ks/9 with Bradenton. That proved true in his High-A debut against the Dash, fanning nine while allowing three runs in 5.2 innings in a 9-8 Greensboro victory.

RODRIGUEZ FLEXES HIS MUSCLES

Jose Rodriguez (nicknamed "Popeye") launched his first career grand slam in Wednesday's game, setting a new career-high with 4 RBIs in the loss. The shortstop also logged his ninth-career three-hit game, pacing the Dash with a trio of base knocks. Rodriguez has shown the power stroke before, launching nine homers with Low-A Kannapolis prior to his promotion.

DASH ON THE LEADERBOARDS

The Dash place a handful of players on various different leaderboards throughout the High-A East. Alex Destino and Luis Curbelo rank in the top 15 in slugging percentage, while the power-hitting duo ranks in the top 10 in homers as well. On the bases, Duke Ellis ranks fourth in the league in stolen bases with 23. Winston-Salem place two players in the top five in doubles as well, with Curbelo ranking third and Lenyn Sosa maintaining fifth in the High-A East in two-baggers.

MATTHEW FRAIZER: HIGH-A EAST SUPERSTAR AND GRADUATE

One of the standout performers for the Grasshoppers this year, Matthew Fraizer, ranked as one of the most lethal hitters in the league.The Grasshoppers outfield received a promotion to Double-A Altoona on August 5 after ranking first in the High-A East in average (.314), homers (20), total bases (175), OBP (.401), slugging (.578), runs (64), and OPS (.979).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash will select a starter at the conclusion of Thursday's game, working through possible rotation options in the meantime.

Greensboro will entrust Quinn Priester with the ball Friday. Priester, who is ranked as one of the top prospects in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, has faced the Dash three times this year with his best outing being his most recent. Against the Dash on July 30, Preister fired seven innings of one-run ball, earning the win after striking out five.

