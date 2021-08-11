Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (August 11)

August 11, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







The Dash take on Greensboro for the second game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (33-51) vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (52-32)

RHP Kevin Folman (0-1, 4.76 ERA) vs. RHP Santiago Florez (1-1, 5.14 ERA)

7:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #86

BIG FIRST INNING DOOMS DASH IN GAME ONE LOSS

Boosted by a four-run first inning, the Greensboro Grasshoppers escaped with a 5-4 victory Tuesday over the Winston-Salem Dash.

The damage was done in the first after a Lolo Sanchez sacrifice fly gave the 'Hoppers a 1-0 edge, setting the stage for Will Matthiessen. With two on, the outfielder blasted a three-run homer to left field to give Greensboro a 4-0 lead.

Winston-Salem proved resilient, scoring a run after Jagger Rusconi tripled and came home on a sacrifice fly, cutting the lead to 4-1. The Dash added another run on a solo shot by Lazaro Leal in the fifth - but gave back the run after an RBI from Andres Alvarez in the seventh put Greensboro ahead 5-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Luis Curbelo cranked a two-run homer to bring Winston-Salem within a run, giving the Dash three opportunities with the tying run at the plate in the ninth. On for his third save, Will Kobos dispatched the Dash, striking out the side to guide the Grasshoppers to a series opening win.

With the victory, Greensboro has guaranteed a season split with the Dash. If the Grasshoppers take one of the next five games in the series, they would clinch the inaugural Battle of I-40.

SANTIAGO FLOREZ: A SECOND LOOK

After carving up the Low-A level with the Bradenton Marauders, Santiago Florez is slated to make his second start against the Dash and fifth start with Greensboro. The righty - who turned 21 on May 9 - dominated at Low-A, posting a 71/14 K/BB ratio in 52.2 innings in the Sunshine State. The righty accrued a 5-2 record and 1.37 ERA to boot, leaving little doubt for his promotion on July 13.

The secret for Florez this year has been the use of his off-speed pitches - especially the curveball. The curve not only ranks as his best pitch according to Fangraphs, but Florez will often throw the curve with greater regularity than his fastball. This approach plays into the strengths of the righty while forcing hitters to adapt to a plus pitch on the fly. something hitters have struggled to do this year.

A WAVE OF PROMOTIONS

Before the start of Tuesday's game, the Dash made a season-high eight roster moves, highlighted by the promotions of three Winston-Salem players. Johan Dominguez, Lenyn Sosa, and Davis Martin were all promoted to Double-A Birmingham, while Caberea Weaver, Yoelvin Silven, Jose Rodriguez, and Jordan Mikel were promoted from Low-A Kannapolis to the Winston-Salem active roster.

DASH ON THE LEADERBOARDS

The Dash place a handful of players on various different leaderboards throughout the High-A East. Alex Destino and Luis Curbelo rank in the top 15 in slugging percentage, while the power-hitting duo ranks in the top 10 in homers as well. On the bases, Duke Ellis ranks fourth in the league in stolen bases with 23. Winston-Salem place two players in the top five in doubles as well, with Curbelo ranking third and Lenyn Sosa maintaining fifth in the High-A East in two-baggers.

MATTHEW FRAIZER: HIGH-A EAST SUPERSTAR AND GRADUATE

One of the standout performers for the Grasshoppers this year, Matthew Fraizer, ranked as one of the most lethal hitters in the league.The Grasshoppers outfield received a promotion to Double-A Altoona on August 5 after ranking first in the High-A East in average (.314), homers (20), total bases (175), OBP (.401), slugging (.578), runs (64), and OPS (.979).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

Chase Solesky is slated for his second start after making his Dash debut on August 6. In his first start in the pinstripes, the righty allowed seven runs (five earned) over four innings, fanning five against the Tourists in Asheville.

Greensboro hands the rawhide to Domingo Gonzalez in game three of the six-game series. The right-hander was promoted from Low-A Bradenton on July 27, making his High-A debut against the Dash with a 5.2 inning, three earned run performance, striking out nine in a no decision.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.