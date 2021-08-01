Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 1)

The Dash take on Greensboro for the final game in a six-game set today. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (30-47) vs. GREENSBORO GRASSHOPPERS (48-29)

RHP Kaleb Roper (0-3, 9.62 ERA) vs. TBA

2:00 p.m. - First National Bank Field (Greensboro, NC)

Game #78

DASH AMASS 12 HITS, DROP SERIES TO 'HOPPERS

The Winston-Salem Dash were bested 11-7 in game five of six against the Greensboro Grasshoppers Saturday, dropping the series to the 'Hoppers in the process.

Greensboro tacked on a pair early, plating two on RBIs from Jared Triolo and Lolo Sanchez gave the Grasshoppers a 2-0 lead in the first. Undeterred, the Dash rattled the bats in the road second with RBIs from Lazaro Leal, Brandon Bossard, and Yoelqui Cespedes to take a 4-2 lead into the third inning. Greensboro was quick to respond with a four-run third frame - retaking the lead with homers from Matt Gorski and Aaron Shackelford.

Trailing 6-5 entering the sixth, Winston-Salem tapped into their power, cracking solo homers from Leal and AJ Gill to snatch a 7-6 lead. Despite the strong offensive showing and another late homer from Gill, the Greensboro offense proved too powerful, scoring three runs in the sixth to retake the lead. After scratching across a pair of insurance runs in the eighth, Greensboro walked away with a series victory over the Dash and a 10-7 lead in the Battle of I-40.

Five Winston-Salem players logged multi-hit games, while three accrued two RBIs. Bossard collected his first-career multi-hit and multi-RBI game with the Dash, while Gill slugged his third and fourth career homers and first career multi-homerun game. Leal smacked his second homer of the season in the defeat as well.

The Dash and Grasshoppers square off one final time at First National Bank Field Sunday before renewing the rivalry at Truist Stadium from August 10-15 to complete the 24-game season series.

SCOUTING THE 'HOPPERS

Greensboro is one of the best offensive teams in the High-A East, ranking in the top five in homeruns, walks, and slugging. The Grasshoppers lineup wields four batters who have blasted 10 or more homeruns this year, while three 'Hoppers hitters have logged 40+ RBIs.

The final area that Greensboro dominates is on the base paths - with stolen bases. The Grasshoppers come into the series leading the High-A East in stolen bases with 109, good for a comfortable lead of 15 bases over second place Hudson Valley. Led by Lolo Sanchez (20 SBs), Greensboro has terrorized opponents with their running game this year, setting the table for a top-five statistical offense.

DASH ON THE LEADERBOARDS

Heading into their series with Greensboro, the Dash have several players ranking highly on the High-A East leaderboards. Luis Curbelo ranks sixth in homers with 15, while the power-hitting third baseman clocks in at eighth in RBIs (44) and second in doubles (17).

Elsewhere, Duke Ellis ranks third in the High-A East in stolen bases (23), while Lenyn Sosa holds second place in the league in hits (81) while amassing the longest hitting streak by any player during the 2021 season (17 games).

On the pitching side, Davis Martin leads the league in starts (15) and is tied for eighth in strikeouts (71), while Caleb Freeman clocks in at sixth in the league in saves (6).

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash take Monday off before traveling to Asheville to do battle with the Tourists for six straight. The Dash and Tourists play 12 more times this year, with Asheville leading the season series 4-2 after the two sides played from June 22-27.

Both sides will finalize their rotations and starters for the upcoming series at the conclusion of Sunday's contest.

