Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (April 14 vs. Carolina)

April 14, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





Having already won five in a row, the Dash look to continue their winning ways on Saturday against the Carolina Mudcats. First pitch is set for 6 p.m..

___

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (6-3) vs. Carolina Mudcats (5-4)

RHP Ricardo Pinto (0-0, 16.20 ERA) vs. LHP Cam Roegner (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

6 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #10 (Home Game #3)

CEASE LEADS DASH TO 5TH STRAIGHT WIN

Behind a dominant start from right-hander Dylan Cease and a pair of four-run innings from the Dash offense, Winston-Salem earned its fifth straight win with a 8-1 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Friday night at BB&T Ballpark. Cease cruised through his six innings of work, striking out five and allowing just four total baserunners - two singles and two walks. The right-hander tied a career-high with his six frames en route to picking up his first victory as a White Sox farmhand. At the plate, the Dash had 11 hits in total, and four players had multi-hit games, including Micker Adolfo, Luis Basabe, Joel Booker and Gavin Sheets. Winston-Salem plated four runs in the second and then four in the fifth to pull away for good.

HITS ON HITS ON HITS

Friday's performance at the plate marked the fifth consecutive game that the Dash had a double-digit hit total. Over the past five contests, Winston-Salem has registered a total of 57 hits, the most in the Carolina League during that span. The last time the Dash strung together five consecutive games of 10 or more hits was from August 2-9, 2017, when Winston-Salem put together a run of seven consecutive double-digit efforts.

LOOKING LIKE AN ALL-STAR GROUP

During this initial nine-game stretch to start the 2018 campaign, the Dash offense has proven to be the best in the circuit. Currently, Winston-Salem leads the 10-team league in batting average (.298), hits (91), doubles (23), on-base percentage (.376), slugging percentage (.416). The ball club is also atop the league in RBIs (44).

THE BIG BOPPERS

Several stars have arisen during the first nine games of the season. Here are the top performers:

OF Micker Adolfo: .389 AVG (14-for-36) with 8 RBIs; six-game hitting streak

OF Joel Booker: CL-best .400 AVG (10-for-25), 1HR, 2RBIs, 8 runs scored

OF Luis Basabe: CL-best .400 AVG (14-for-35), 7 RBIs; 12-for-24 over last five games

INF Gavin Sheets: .367 AVG (11-for-30), 5RBIs

IT'S BEEN A PLEASURE

Along with their stellar offense, the Dash pitching staff ranks among the best in the Carolina League. Winston-Salem currently owns a 2.16 ERA, which is second in the circuit behind Salem (1.85 ERA). As a staff, the Dash have yielded the second-fewest hits (53) and have registered the fourth-most strikeouts (78).

A STAFF AS GOOD AS ANY

A big reason for the Dash's success on the mound has been the starting staff. On the whole, the rotation is 4-2 with a 2.10 ERA. In 42.2 innings pitched, they have posted 44 strikeouts and allowed just 29 hits. The last four starters have logged spectacular efforts:

RHP Jimmy Lambert: 5IP, 1H, 1R @ MYR on Tuesday; earned the win

RHP Dane Dunning: 6.1IP, 2H, 0ER, 8K @ MYR on Wednesday; carried a perfect game into the seventh

LHP Bernardo Flores: 6IP, 2ER vs. CAR on Thursday; second straight quality start

RHP Dylan Cease: 6IP, 2H, 0R, 5K vs. CAR on Friday; 1st win as a White Sox farmhand

SPEAKING OF STARTING PITCHERS...

One of eight players on the Dash's active roster to join the White Sox organization via trade, right-hander Ricardo Pinto gets the ball for Winston-Salem on Saturday. Acquired by Chicago on March 28, the right-hander joins Jose Ruiz as one of two players on this year's Winston-Salem team to have logged time in the Majors prior to the start of the season. Pinto made 25 appearances with the Phillies last year, where he posted a 1-2 record with a 7.89 ERA. More information is available on page 3.

DASH DOTS

Last year, it took the Dash 18 games to earn their sixth win of the season...Prior to this season, the Dash's last winning streak of five or more games occurred from July 31-August 5, 2017, when Winston-Salem won six in a row.

Carolina League Stories from April 14, 2018

