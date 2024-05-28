Winston-Salem Dash Announce Final One-Game Rebrand for 2024

On Saturday, May 25, Dash President and General Manager, Brian DeAngelis, attempted to eat 9 Italian Beef sandwiches as part of the 9 Inning Challenge in celebration of National Italian Beef Day. If he failed the attempt, he would then have to be the Dash Bat Boy for an upcoming game this season. The challenge broadcasted live across Dash social media channels for fans to engage and show support. After multiple comments about Italian Beef specials and an incomplete challenge by Brian, the Dash decided to bring the Southside to Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Dash are excited to announce the team's final one-game rebrand for 2024. On Friday, July 19, the Winston-Salem Dash will rebrand for one game only as the Winston-Salem Italian Beef to pay homage to Chicago, the hometown of their affiliate, the Chicago White Sox and this iconic sandwich, with Dash President as the bat boy.

Italian Beef sandwiches made themselves known as a Chicago staple in the early 1900s. The sandwich is prepared by slowly roasting said tough cuts of beef in a spicy broth until tender. The beef is then piled in between two slices of Italian bread and topped with giardiniera, an Italian relish of pickled vegetables. It is either served dry or wet (soaked in au jus). Today, many Chicagoans regard the Italian Beef as the official sandwich of the city.

"Baseball in North Carolina has tremendous ties to the city of Chicago by hosting their AAA, High-A and A affiliates. We at the Dash thought it was only right to celebrate our 25+ year connection to the White Sox by rebranding as the Italian Beef," said Dash President and General Manager Brian DeAngelis. "Chicagoans, Italians and Chicago Italians will take pride in our rebrand and our game presentation on July 19th as we celebrate all things that make these cities who they are."

The Dash will take the field in special jerseys and caps for this one-of-a-kind event. The jerseys are a white base with a green right sleeve and a red left sleeve, representing the Italian Flag. The wordmark "Italian Beef" in black across the chest mimics the USDA beef inspection stamp. The Caps are three equal parts red, white and green with a red bull on the front as tribute to Chicago sports and the beef of this Chicago sandwich. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off online. Game-worn caps will be raffled at the game.

In addition to the uniforms, the Dash have released an exclusive Italian Beef merch line, available at wsdash.com/shop.

