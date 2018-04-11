Winston-Salem Cruises to Sweep Birds

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Dane Dunning didn't allow a hit until the seventh inning Wednesday, and the Winston-Salem Dash offense exploded in a 9-0 win over the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

With one out in the seventh inning, Chris Pieters singled to break up Dunning's (1-0) no-hit effort. Jhonny Pereda then singled to end the night for Dunning. The right-hander struck out eight batters in his 6.1 innings. He only allowing two hits and did not walk a batter for the Dash (4-3).

The Dash struck first early on in the ballgame. In the second inning, Nate Nolan singled home Micker Adolfo to make it 1-0. Luis Alexander Basabe and Alex Call both plated runs in a two-run third inning as well against Pelicans (1-6) starter Keegan Thompson (0-2).

The fifth inning brought trouble for the Pelicans' pitching staff. Five runs scored on four hits with Basabe, Adolfo and Yeyson Yrizarri all driving in one run. Ti'Quan Forbes capped off the frame with a two-run single.

For good measure, the Dash added a run in the sixth on an RBI double by Gavin Sheets to extend their lead to 9-0.

Wyatt Short and Jhon Romero combined to pitch three scoreless innings to finish the game for the Birds.

The Pelicans head to Down East for Thursday's 7 p.m. first pitch that begins a seven-game road trip. LHP Jose Paulino (0-1, 12.27 ERA) is slated to start for Myrtle Beach while Down East will counter with RHP Edgar Arredondo (1-0, 1.80 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.Com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn.

