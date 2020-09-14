Winnipeg's Forney Named Manager of the Year

MOORHEAD, MINN. - Winnipeg Goldeyes manager Rick Forney has been voted the 2020 American Association Manager of the Year, the league office announced today. Forney was selected for the honor in a vote of the league's managers, media representatives and team executives.

Forney led the Goldeyes to a 29-31 record during a season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic and had his club in playoff contention until the final days of the season. The Goldeyes did this all while operating as a "road team" in 2020, the closing of the US/Canada border led the club to operate out of Fargo, ND for the summer.

Forney is now a two-time winner of the American Association Manager of the Year award, having previous been selected in 2011. This season was his 15th at the helm of the Goldeyes, where he has crafted a 784-657 record. He has led Winnipeg to American Association titles in 2012, 2016 and 2017.

Following a five year stint in the Baltimore Orioles organization and a year in the independent Texas-Louisiana League in 1996, Forney signed to pitch with Winnipeg for the 1997 season. He won 33 games over the next four seasons before retiring and becoming the Goldeyes pitching coach. He served as pitching coach from 2000-2005 before being named the third manager in club history.

