Winnipeg Stuns Montreal, Takes Lead After Erasing 19-Point Deficit! I CFL

Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







The Winnipeg Blue Bombers silence Montreal after taking the lead in the third quarter, erasing a 19-point deficit.







