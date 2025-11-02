Winnipeg Stuns Montreal, Takes Lead After Erasing 19-Point Deficit! I CFL
Published on November 1, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers silence Montreal after taking the lead in the third quarter, erasing a 19-point deficit.
