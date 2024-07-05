Winnipeg Shows off Ground Game for Their First TD of the Game: CFL

July 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







An 11 play, 70-yd drive with rushes from Streveler and Oliveira ends with Winnipeg's first touchdown of the game.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.