Sports stats



Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Shows off Ground Game for Their First TD of the Game: CFL

July 5, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


An 11 play, 70-yd drive with rushes from Streveler and Oliveira ends with Winnipeg's first touchdown of the game.
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from July 5, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central