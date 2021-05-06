Winnipeg Goldeyes Temporarily Moving to Jackson, Tennessee for 2021 Season

MOORHEAD, MN - Due to the ongoing closure of the Canada/United States border, the Board of Directors of the American Association of Professional Baseball has approved the temporary relocation of the Winnipeg Goldeyes to Jackson, Tennessee for the 2021 season.

"The league has worked with the Winnipeg Goldeyes exhaustively through the off-season to return baseball to Shaw Park in 2021 and will continue to do so as our season begins," said American Association Commissioner Joshua Schaub. "The indefinite closure of the United States/Canada border required us to always have a Plan B, and we are grateful to the Jackson Generals for welcoming the Goldeyes this summer. Jackson and western Tennessee is a tremendous baseball market featuring a high-quality professional stadium and we look forward to bringing our brand of 'play to win' baseball to the community."

The Goldeyes will play their scheduled home games at The Ballpark at Jackson, home of the Jackson Generals professional baseball club. The Goldeyes will assess a return to Winnipeg during the 2021 season as progress is made towards a reopening of the border. The Goldeyes first game in Jackson is scheduled for Friday, May 21st against the Chicago Dogs. Five games on the Goldeyes home schedule have been moved to doubleheaders in Jackson due to travel, but the majority of the league schedule remains unchanged.

"Our club thanks the Jackson Generals for their willingness to provide the Winnipeg Goldeyes a home for the 2021 season," said Goldeyes' President/CEO Sam Katz. "We look forward to building a great relationship with Jackson and providing the community with an exciting and entertaining brand of baseball."

Built in time for the 1998 season, The Ballpark at Jackson was home to the Generals through 2019. The club served as the Double-A Southern League affiliate of the Chicago Cubs (1998-2006), Seattle Mariners (2007-16), and Arizona Diamondbacks (2017-19). The 6,000-seat facility hosted the Southern League All-Star Game in 1999 and 2011, and has been utilized for both college and high school baseball. The Generals won four Southern League championships, including three of the last four in league history.

"The Jackson Generals are thrilled to host the Goldeyes at The Ballpark at Jackson this summer," said Generals' General Manager Marcus Sabata. "The pandemic has been tough on everyone, so when the opportunity to host Winnipeg arose, we were happy to help out a fellow ballclub. I have no doubt that Jackson will show Winnipeg some true southern hospitality in the meantime. We look forward to an exciting summer of 'J-Peg' baseball."

The American Association will open training camp across the league today, and the Goldeyes will be hosted by the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field in Franklin, WI.

