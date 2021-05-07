Winnipeg Goldeyes Revised 2021 Schedule

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced several revisions to their 2021 schedule on Friday.

The adjustments are a result of Thursday's announcement that the Goldeyes will play their home games at The Ballpark at Jackson (Jackson, Tennessee) to begin the 2021 season.

The Goldeyes' schedule remains largely intact with changes coming in the form of five double headers to be hosted in Jackson on June 5th, June 26th, July 13th, July 21st, and September 4th. The double headers will provide additional travel days for both the Goldeyes and their opponents. The five double headers in Jackson are split "day/night" double headers with fixed scheduled start times of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. As per American Association rules, both games will be scheduled for seven innings.

The Goldeyes open the 2021 regular season on Thursday, May 18th at Sioux Falls, and make their debut at The Ballpark at Jackson on Friday, May 21st versus Chicago.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

