Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation Announces 2019 Beneficiaries

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation, are pleased to announce the beneficiaries of funds raised during the 2019 baseball season.

During the 2019 calendar year, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation raised and distributed nearly $103,500 in support of 44 registered children's charities (complete list of recipients below) through generous contributions from Manitobans all across the province.

"We are truly grateful for the continued support of the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation, who have contributed over $80,000 since 1995 to help sick and injured children at the Children's Hospital - HSC Winnipeg," said Stefano Grande, President and CEO at HSC Children's Hospital. "Their gifts have been used to purchase medical equipment like vital signs monitors, blood and fluid warmers, monitoring devices for the NICU department, and so much more! The Children's Hospital needs specialized medical equipment to diagnose and treat disease. More modern equipment means shorter wait times and better care. New technology is being developed all the time - these gifts keep us on the leading edge of pediatric care. From one end of the hospital to the other, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation is taking care of our kids! Thank you!"

Since 1971, the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba has raised funds to improve the lives of sick and injured children, with an estimated 130,000 children and their families dependent on the hospital each year.

"The Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation has been a long-time supporter of The Dream Factory, and an important part of bringing many dreams to life for children in Manitoba battling life-threatening illnesses," said Andrew Kussy, Development Manager at The Dream Factory. "For the children we work with, a dream come true means an opportunity for hope, laughter, and time for kids to just be kids. That wouldn't be possible without the support we've received from the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams - and we are truly so appreciative."

The Dream Factory has brought more than 800 dreams to life for Manitoban families affected by children battling life-threatening illnesses. Since 1983, these dreams have included far-off adventures, meetings with heroes, and simply spending time with family.

"We thank the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation for giving children with communication challenges a chance to express their thoughts, wants, needs, and ideas," said Marnie Loewen, Executive Assistant at Open Access Resource Centre. "They have given children in Manitoba a voice by providing them with their own speech-generating devices."

The Open Access Resource Centre is committed to improving the lives of Manitobans with communication challenges, and helps individuals receive the supports needed for success fulimplementation of devices as communication tools.

"The foundation is once again pleased to offer funding to 44 children's charities here in Manitoba," said Tony Fletcher, President of the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation. "Thanks to all of the fantastic Goldeyes' fans and corporate partners in helping the foundation raise the funds that make these donations possible."

Since its inception in 1995, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation has raised and distributed more than $2.4 Million to children's charities in Manitoba. Revenue sources include the Field of Dreams Foundation annual golf tournament, fan donations, the Fillmore Riley LLP Ks for Kids program, Manitoba Pork Piggy Bank, the TCBY Radar Pitching Booth, memorabilia auctions, and the sale of 50/50 tickets during home games at Shaw Park.

For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation, including funding requests for 2020, visit https://goldeyes.com/community/foundation/

2019 Field of Dreams Foundation Recipients

Alpha House Project Inc.

Arthritis Society

Assiniboine Park Conservancy Inc.

Athletes in Action, Power to Change Ministries

Bookmates Inc.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Winnipeg Inc.

Camp Quality Canada

Canada's National History Society - Red River Heritage Fair

Canadian Council of Provincial & Territorial Sport Federations Inc.

CancerCare Manitoba Foundation Inc.

Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba Inc.

Child & Family Services of Central Manitoba Foundation Inc.

Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba Inc.

Children's Rehabilitation Foundation Inc.

Children's Wish Foundation of Canada

Circle of Hearts Family Support Network

Diabetes Canada

Dream Factory Foundation Inc.

Dreams Take Flight

Firefighters Burn Fund Inc.

Junior Achievement of Manitoba Inc.

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Kidney Foundation of Canada - MB Branch

Learning Disabilities Association of Manitoba Inc.

MADD Canada - Winnipeg

Manitoba Camping Association - Sunshine Fund

Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts Inc.

Manitoba Neurofibromatosis Support Group Corp

Manitoba Riding for the Disabled Association Inc.

Manitoba Theatre For Young People Inc.

Movement Centre of Manitoba Inc.

Muscular Dystrophy Canada

NorWest Coop Community Health Centre Inc.

Open Access Resource Centre Inc.

Pediatric Oncology Family Centre of MB Inc. - Ronald McDonald House

Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre Inc.

St. Amant Foundation Inc

Variety, the Children's Charity of Manitoba

West Broadway Development Corporation

Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre Inc.

Winkler Family Resource Centre Inc.

Winnipeg Harvest

Winnipeg International Children's Festival Inc.

Winnipeg Optimal Health Early Years Sports Club Inc.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2020 season on May 19th on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2020 home opener is on Tuesday, May 26th versus the St. Paul Saints.

For information on 2020 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, group tickets, and Skysuites, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

