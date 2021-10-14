Winnipeg Goldeyes and Shaw Communications Recognize the Dream Factory as Everyday Heroes in New Initiative

October 14, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes Baseball Club and Shaw Communications Inc. are proud to announce The Dream Factory as the first-ever Everyday Heroes Powered by Shaw honouree.

A Manitoba-based charity, The Dream Factory has been fulfilling dreams for kids battling life-threatening illnesses since 1983 - helping to make a scary and stressful time a little bit easier.

For Dream Kids like six-year-old Malachi, the COVID-19 pandemic made that battle even scarier.

"I don't even have to drive onto a hospital lot and Malachi will start to cry," said Malachi's mom, Eva. "Now with COVID and everyone wearing masks, he sees that and thinks something scary is about to happen. Malachi fights so hard and is always so strong, we just wanted him to have somewhere he can be sure nothing bad will happen."

The Dream Factory helped to create a safe haven for Malachi during the pandemic by turning his bedroom into a Batman-inspired Bat Cave.

"Our number one priority over the last sixteen months has been to keep kids dreaming, despite the challenges that COVID-19 has presented," said Howard Koks, Executive Director for The Dream Factory. "For children in our community battling life-threatening illnesses, it has never been more important to provide opportunities for them to smile, laugh, and dream. Thanks to the support and generosity of our community, we've been able to adapt our programming to make dreams come true safely here at home and we could not be more grateful."

"Our organization has been proud to support The Dream Factory for many years," said Dan Chase, Director of Sales & Marketing for the Goldeyes. "And making dreams come true for Manitoba kids is something that we strongly support through the Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation."

Everyday Heroes Powered by Shaw is a new initiative recognizing outstanding contributions made to our community by individuals and organizations throughout the city and province. Through this initiative, the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Shaw are providing a platform for these organizations to tell their stories,and support to continue their important work in the community.

In addition to a thank-you gift presented to The Dream Factory, Shaw is donating $1,000 to support the organization's mission of making dreams come true for Manitoba kids battling life-threatening illnesses.

"Having a child with a life-threatening illness is an experience that no family should have to go through," said Chethan Lakshman, Vice President, External Affairs, Shaw Communications. "The Dream Factory is doing remarkable work to help make such an exceptionally difficult time a little bit easier and allow these kids to focus on just being kids. We are honoured to support The Dream Factory as the first Everyday Heroes honouree."

For more information about Everyday Heroes Powered by Shaw please contact Dan Chase, Director of Sales & Marketing for the Winnipeg Goldeyes at dan@goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from October 14, 2021

Winnipeg Goldeyes and Shaw Communications Recognize the Dream Factory as Everyday Heroes in New Initiative - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.