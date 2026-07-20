Winnipeg Comes up Clutch in Overtime

Published on July 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Winnipeg Blue Bombers win the game in Overtime with a big two point conversion from receiver Gavin Cobb and a clutch defensive stop from Redha Kramdi.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2026

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