CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Comes up Clutch in Overtime

Published on July 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


Winnipeg Blue Bombers win the game in Overtime with a big two point conversion from receiver Gavin Cobb and a clutch defensive stop from Redha Kramdi.

Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from July 19, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central