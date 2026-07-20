CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

Winnipeg at Ottawa - Week 7

Published on July 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video


The Winnipeg Blue Bombers face the Ottawa Redblacks in Dru Brown's first game back in the Nation's Capital since being traded.

Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from July 20, 2026


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central