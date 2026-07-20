Winnipeg at Ottawa - Week 7

Published on July 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







The Winnipeg Blue Bombers face the Ottawa Redblacks in Dru Brown's first game back in the Nation's Capital since being traded.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 20, 2026

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