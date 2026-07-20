Winnipeg at Ottawa - Week 7
Published on July 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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The Winnipeg Blue Bombers face the Ottawa Redblacks in Dru Brown's first game back in the Nation's Capital since being traded.
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 20, 2026
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