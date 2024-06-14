Winnipeg at Ottawa - Week 2
June 14, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
The Ottawa REDBLACKS host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in week 2 action of the 2024 CFL season.
