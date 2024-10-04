Winnipeg at Hamilton - Week 18
October 4, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 18 action of the 2024 CFL season.
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from October 4, 2024
- Owen Riegling to Shine in Vancouver at Siriusxm Grey Cup Kickoff Show - CFL
- Riders Add Canadian Defensive Linemam Benoit Marion - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- 128 First-Year Players Form 2024 Rookie Class - CFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- Blue Bombers Add Hornibrook to Practice Roster, Drop Scott
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers, EIC Partner to Honour Orange Shirt Day
- Blue Bombers Add to Practice Roster
- Blue Bombers Add to Practice Roster
- Blue Bombers Sign Quarterbacks Jake Dolegala and Bryan Scott to Practice Roster