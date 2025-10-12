Winnipeg at Edmonton - Week 19
Published on October 11, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video
The Edmonton Elks host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in week 19 action of the 2025 CFL season.
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from October 11, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Blue Bombers Stories
- 2025 Grey Cup Festival Unveils Province-Wide Initiatives Showcasing Manitoba's Communities, Youth, and Culture
- Blue Bombers Add Five to Practice Roster
- Blue Bombers Release LB Jonathan Jones
- Winnipeg Blue Bombers, EIC Partner to Honour Orange Shirt Day
- Board Renewal Process Continues