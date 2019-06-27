Winning Streak Stretched to Four Games

CLINTON, IA - Early offense, and lots of it, was how the Clinton LumberKings stretched their current winning streak to four games with a 9-5 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Thursday night at NelsonCorp Field. Despite being outhit by the Chiefs (2-5, 32-44), 13-to-11, the LumberKings (4-3, 36-39) put at least one run on the board through their first four innings.

The offense began immediately for Clinton against Peoria starter Mike Brettell. The first five batters reached with hits to score four runs in the first inning. Evan Edwards doubled home the final two runs of the rally to give the LumberKings a lead they would not relinquish.

They continued to add on against Brettell (2-5). They tacked on a run in the second inning on a Connor Scott RBI double to center field, scored two runs in the bottom of the third, and added their final run of the night in the bottom of the fourth on an Edwards sacrifice fly to center - his third RBIs of the night.

George Soriano was the beneficiary of the LumberKings offense and earned his first win of the year. Over five innings he allowed two runs on five hits while walking three and striking out three.

Soriano (1-5) allowed his only runs of the night in the top of the fourth inning. A hit batter, two singles, a walk, and a wild pitch led to two runs for the Chiefs.

Peoria scored single runs in the sixth and seventh innings against Cam Baird and scored their final run of the night in the top of the ninth against Zach Wolf.

The win is the LumberKings fourth straight - tied for their longest winning streak of the year.

The LumberKings will conclude their series with the Peoria Chiefs on Friday night. Clinton will throw righty Jake Walters (0-3, 5.24) while the Chiefs will tap right-handed pitcher Franyel Casadilla (3-1, 3.43). First pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and gates opening at 5 p.m. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call on 100.3 FM WCCI or online at lumberkings.com via the tune in radio app. The pregame show will start at 6:15 p.m.

