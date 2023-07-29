Winning Streak Snaps as Cubs Fall to Chiefs 7-2

Peoria, IL - For the first time this week, the South Bend Cubs have dropped a game to the Peoria Chiefs. It was a heck of a run to get this series started in Central Illinois, but South Bend's season-high four-game winning streak has concluded. In a 7-2 final on Saturday night, Peoria is on the board with a win this week. The Cubs will still have the chance to take five of six games on the week if they can win in the finale on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Arias got the start for the Cubs, and Peoria scored their first two runs of the game each on wild pitches. This was also the first game this series where Ezequiel Pagan did not start the top of the 1st inning with a base hit.

Facing Peoria starter Inohan Paniagua, the Cubs went against the Chiefs righty for the second time this month. Paniagua looked impressive in four shutout innings, a season high for him.

The Chiefs put together a four-run bottom of the 4th inning, and that would ultimately hold to be enough to win the game.

Out of the bullpen, Angel Gonzalez had his best outing with South Bend yet, putting together 1.2 shutout innings. Stephen Gonsalves added 1.1 frames on the mound with just a run allowed, and Yovanny Cruz pitched a scoreless 8th.

The Cubs got on the board with a two-out rally, down to their last chance in the top of the 9th. Edgar Manzo was on the mound for Peoria, and Yohendrick Pinango sliced a double into the left-center field gap. He was then plated thanks to a Moises Ballesteros double, giving the Cubs their first run.

South Bend received one more double in the 9th, when Felix Stevens extended his hitting streak to nine straight games. Stevens hammered a ball up the third base line, scoring Ballesteros for a 7-2 score. The three straight doubles gave South Bend the ability to end the shutout bid.

Peoria eventually closed out the win, and won for the first time this week. South Bend will look for the series finale victory on Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 2:05 PM EST. Right-hander Connor Noland is the expected starter for the Cubs.

