Winning Streak Hits Three as Hawks Take Third Straight Series

Boise, ID - After falling behind right at the start, the Boise Hawks (16-11) pitching locked in for the rest of the evening throwing seven scoreless against the Idaho Falls Chukars (15-12) on the way to a 8-3 victory Monday evening.

For the fifth time in six games it was Idaho Falls scoring first, playing a pair of runs in the top of the very first inning.

Boise wouldn't be able to respond until the third inning, when they plated two of their own thanks to a Myles Miller RBI groundout and an Alejandro Rivero RBI single.

With the game tied at two, Roby Enriquez led off the third inning in a huge way, annihilating a ball over the right field fence for just his second home run of the year, as he put the Hawks ahead 3-2.

A five run bottom of the fifth would also be aided by longballs, as Rivero went deep with two runners on to put Boise up 6-2, and Nate Fisbeck made it back-to-back jacks by taking Chukars starter, Damon Ellis, deep to left center.

Mitch Lines turned in a fabulous performance for Boise, going 6.2 innings, giving up just 5 hits and two runs on his way to his fifth victory of the year.

Matt Terrones and John Boushelle would follow Lines, with Terrones going an inning and a third giving up no runs, while Boushelle closed out the game in the ninth.

Tonight's victory gave Boise another 4-2 series win over Idaho Falls after they won four of six two weeks ago.

The Hawks lead the Highway Series 9-6 on the season, but still have plenty more to play against their in-state rivals coming up in the next two weeks.

Three games against Missoula come first however, as Boise heads back to Big Sky country to take on the PaddleHeads on Wednesday, with a first pitch scheduled for 7:15.

Missoula has won all nine games played between the two sides so far this season, and Zach Penrod will look to change that, as he takes the ball for the Hawks to begin the series.

