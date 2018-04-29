Winner-Takes-All on Sunday

April 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies are in a winner-take-all, do-or-die Game 5 on Sunday in their North Division Semifinals series against the Utica Comets.

After winning the first two games at home last weekend, the Marlies dropped a pair of 5-2 finals on the road throughout this week.

Entering the final game of the best-of-five series, the Marlies will look to beat AHL All-Star goaltender Thatcher Demko who has made 30+ saves in all four matchups so far.

The Marlies have controlled play throughout the series, outshooting Utica in each game. As they look to advance to the second round, Toronto will look to improve on the power play and create more opportunities close to the net to beat Demko.

"We know we have another level to get to in this series. Through the four games, including the two at home, we can play better than we have," said head coach Sheldon Keefe after Friday's Game 4. "But we've got full confidence in our group from our leaders all the way down that in a game of this magnitude that's upcoming that everyone will be at their best where we need them to be."

Andreas Johnsson and Travis Dermott, who both spent time with the Marlies this season, were loaned from the Maple Leafs yesterday and are expected to play in Sunday's matchup.

Dmytro Timashov has been leading the Marlies offensively this series with two goals and two assists. Trevor Moore also has four points (1G, 3A) as does Martin Marincin (0G, 4A).

Colin Greening and Pierre Engvall have each scored a pair of goals in the playoffs, tying Timashov for the goals lead.

Utica is led offensively by Nikolay Goldobin (0G, 6A) and Reid Boucher (3G, 0A) who were both sent down by the Canucks for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Puck drop for today's game is scheduled for 4:00 PM and limited tickets are still available.

Fans can tune in on Leafs Nation Network (TV) or online with AHL Live.

Follow us on Twitter for pre- and post-game coverage, as well as live updates from Ricoh Coliseum.

Head to Head (2018 Playoffs)

2-2-0 Overall Record 2-1-1

2-2 Series Record 2-2

Loss 2 Streak Win 2

12 Goals For 14

14 Goals Against 12

16.0% Power Play Percentage 22.2%

77.8% Penalty Kill Percentage 84.0%

C. Greening, P. Engvall, D. Timashov (2) Leading Goal Scorer R. Boucher (3)

M. Marincin, T. Moore, D. Timashov (4) Leading Points Scorer N. Goldobin (6)

G. Sparks (2) Wins Leader T. Demko (2)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.