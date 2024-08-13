Winner at the Death!: Louisville City FC's Wilson Harris Is the USL Championship Player of the Week
August 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
The USL Championship announced the Team of the Week for Week 23 of the 2024 regular season on Tuesday, with Louisville City FC forward Wilson Harris voted the Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after a two-goal performance in LouCity's thrilling 4-3 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Lynn Family Stadium.
