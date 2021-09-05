Winn Shines in Pitching Debut, Chiefs Lose 4-2

Comstock Park, MI-- Cardinals number-four prospect Masyn Winn made his debut on the mound Sunday, but the Peoria offense came up short in a 4-2 loss to West Michigan. The Whitecaps took five of six in the series and eight of 12 on the year.

The Chiefs had a golden opportunity to score in the first but stranded a lead-off triple from Matt Chamberlain. After Chamberlain reached, a pair of strikeouts and a foul pop-up sent the Chiefs packing in the top of the opening inning.

After Peoria starter Logan Gragg responded with a first inning zero, West Michigan used timely hitting to jump out to a 2-0 lead. A leadoff double was followed by an Austin Murr single to get the scoring started. Later in the inning, an RBI groundout plated Murr to extend the lead to two.

After Gragg allowed another run in the third, his day was completed after three innings. Manager Chris Swauger handed the ball to Masyn Winn who retired all three batters he faced. After back-to-back flyouts, Winn picked up his first professional strikeout, as he got Cole MacLaren to swing through a breaking ball. All told, Winn threw 14 pitches, 10 for strikes.

With the Whitecaps leading 4-0, the Chiefs scratched a pair in the eighth. After Jordan Walker singled to left, Jhon Torres tripled down the right field line to score Walker all the way from first and get Peoria on the board, 4-1. The next batter, Todd Lott, recorded an RBI for the third straight contest, when he tacked on a sac fly to make it a 4-2 contest.

Peoria reliever Leonardo Taveras was able to work out of trouble in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Peoria's offense could not get revved up in the ninth as they went down in order.

The Chiefs are off on Monday. They will wrap up the 2021 road slate beginning Tuesday, when they start a six-game set with Quad Cities in Davenport, Iowa. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.

