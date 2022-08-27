Winn Powers Cards to 2-1 Win in NW Arkansas on Saturday

Springdale, AR - SS Masyn Winn delivered the go-ahead two-run home run in the 3rd inning and the Springfield Cardinals (27-23, 58-61) hung on from there for the 2-1 win against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (18-32, 49-69) at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night.

Decisions:

W - LHP John Beller (3-0)

L - LHP T.J. Sikkema (0-3)

S - RHP Dalton Roach (5)

Notables:

Trailing, 1-0, SS Masyn Winn powered his 11th homer in Double-A, a go-ahead two-run blast to left field for the 2-1 lead... From nearby Prairie Grove, AR, RHP Logan Gragg made his first Double-A start, tossing 4.0 innings with just one run on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts... RHP Michael YaSenka (1.0 IP), LHP John Beller (2.2 IP) and RHP Dalton Roach (1.1 IP) took it from there with 5.0 innings of scoreless relief.

On Deck:

-Sunday, August 28, 2:05pm - SPR RHP Edgar Escobar (7-9, 6.82) @ NWA RHP Jonathan Bowlan (0-2, 8.10)

-Broadcast live on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 / 99.9 / AM1060 and SpringfieldCardinals.com

