Winn Powers Cards to 2-1 Win in NW Arkansas on Saturday
August 27, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springdale, AR - SS Masyn Winn delivered the go-ahead two-run home run in the 3rd inning and the Springfield Cardinals (27-23, 58-61) hung on from there for the 2-1 win against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (18-32, 49-69) at Arvest Ballpark on Saturday night.
Decisions:
W - LHP John Beller (3-0)
L - LHP T.J. Sikkema (0-3)
S - RHP Dalton Roach (5)
Notables:
Trailing, 1-0, SS Masyn Winn powered his 11th homer in Double-A, a go-ahead two-run blast to left field for the 2-1 lead... From nearby Prairie Grove, AR, RHP Logan Gragg made his first Double-A start, tossing 4.0 innings with just one run on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts... RHP Michael YaSenka (1.0 IP), LHP John Beller (2.2 IP) and RHP Dalton Roach (1.1 IP) took it from there with 5.0 innings of scoreless relief.
On Deck:
-Sunday, August 28, 2:05pm - SPR RHP Edgar Escobar (7-9, 6.82) @ NWA RHP Jonathan Bowlan (0-2, 8.10)
-Broadcast live on ESPN Radio The Jock 96.9 / 99.9 / AM1060 and SpringfieldCardinals.com
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from August 27, 2022
- Sod Poodles Drop Extra-Innings Battle to Hooks - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Winn Powers Cards to 2-1 Win in NW Arkansas on Saturday - Springfield Cardinals
- Kolek, 3 Relievers Shut Out Tulsa - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Blanked in Arkansas - Tulsa Drillers
- Surge Come from Behind to Get Win - Wichita Wind Surge
- Corny Dogs Score Early, Fall 8-6 Saturday - Frisco RoughRiders
- Mears Leaves the Yard as Missions' Comeback Attempt Falls Short - San Antonio Missions
- Hernández Homers in Come-From-Behind Walk-Off Win - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Naturals Drop Second Straight to Cardinals After Early Back-And-Forth - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Cardinals Stories
- Winn Powers Cards to 2-1 Win in NW Arkansas on Saturday
- Naturals Come Back Late and Walk Off, 6-4, in 9th on Friday
- Yadi & Waino Limited Edition Budweiser Can Theme Tickets Available Now
- Cardinals Walk 15 Times to Blow out Naturals, 14-6
- Cards Score 12 Runs in 7th, Win 18-7 on Wednesday