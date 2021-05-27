Winn, Bremer Tamp Down Midland in Riders Victory

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders used just two pitchers in a nine-inning game for the first time in 2021 to drop the Midland RockHounds 3-1 from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

As it has been all season for the RoughRiders (14-6), pitching was the story on Thursday night. Cole Winn (1-1) was brilliant in his start for Frisco, earning the win while allowing just three baserunners (all on walks) over six innings with six strikeouts. Noah Bremer entered in the seventh and threw the last three innings, allowing just one run in the ninth on a fielder's choice.

The Riders found the scoreboard first in the fourth inning when Dio Arias came into score on a wild pitch from Zach Reininger (1-4), who took the loss for Midland (10-11).

Frisco then brought in tallies in the fifth and sixth innings on RBI singles from J.P. Martinez and Matt Whatley, respectively, to make it 3-0.

The RoughRiders and RockHounds' six-game series with rolls along on Friday, May 28 with a 7:00 p.m. first pitch for game four. RHP Yerry Rodriguez (0-1, 5.40) starts for Frisco against Midland's RHP Brady Feigl (0-0, 4.91).

