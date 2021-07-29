Wings, 'Pigs Postponed Thursday; Doubleheader Set for Saturday

Today's Rochester Red Wings game vs. Lehigh Valley has been postponed due to rain.

The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader on Saturday, July 31 at 4:35 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

Fans with tickets to Thursday's game may exchange them for any home game the rest of the year. All exchanges must be made in person at the Ticket Office.

This is the seventh postponement for the Red Wings in 2021. There has also been one suspension, two games delayed, and one game completed early due to weather.

Rochester continues the six-game series with the IronPigs on Friday, July 30 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for all games at RedWingsBaseball.com.

