Wings Lose Third Straight in Buffalo Thursday
August 12, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Red Wings offense continued to scuffle Thursday losing their third straight game, 4-3, Thursday night in Buffalo.
Trailing 3-0 in the fourth inning, Rochester snapped their 21-inning scoreless drought by scoring three to tie the game.
Blake Swihart drew a bases loaded walk to score the Wings' first run, Rafael Bautista singled home Brandon Snyder and Ali Castillo followed with a sacrifice fly.
The Wings (33-49) had just four hits in the game - two from Jake Noll.
A Forrest Wall solo homer off Red Wings starter Josh Rogers in the fifth inning snapped the tie and proved to be the winning run.
Rogers suffered the loss allowing four runs on six hits including two home runs.
The bullpen turned in another strong outing as Nick Goody, Nick Wells and Aaron Barrett combined to toss 3 2/3 scoreless innings to keep the Wings in the game.
