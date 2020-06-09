Wings Hosting Dinner on the Diamond June 12 and 13

The Rochester Red Wings will host Dinner on the Diamond this weekend, an event that will allow fans to reserve a table and eat dinner on the field at Frontier Field. The event will take place Friday, June 12 and Saturday, June 13.

Tables cost $25 each for an hour and 15 minutes and that money will be credited towards the food and beverage tab. Each table must have at least two people but no more than six. Ten tables will be sold every half hour from 4:30-7:30 pm. A total of 40 tables will be spread out on the warning track closest to the dugouts from foul pole to foul pole. Customers can park in the VIP Lot for free.

Orders will be taken at the Homeplate concession stand on the third base concourse. Customers will then report to their table after ordering and a text message will be sent when the order is ready for pickup.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH: Buttermilk battered and fried, tossed with tangy Country Sweet, topped with romaine slaw and house pickles. Served with fries - $13.50

TRASH CAN: All the flavors of a Plate, in a cup! Includes hot sauce, onions, chili - $6.00

HOME PLATE: Hamburger, Cheeseburger, White Hot or Red Hot Plate. Includes mac salad and home fries, hot sauce, chili and onions - $12.00

BEYOND BURGER: 4 oz. plant based Beyond Burger served with fresh chips. Add lettuce, tomato, onions - $14.00

RED OSIER SANDWICH: Shaved Red Osier Roast Beef, dipped in au jus, served with fries - $13.50

BLACK ANGUS BURGER: Half-pound burger served with fries. Includes cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion - $12.00

HOT DOG: Zweigle's red or white hot - $4.00 with fries $7.50

CHICKEN FINGERS: Four breaded tenders served with fries. Choice of buffalo sauce or BBQ sauce - $10.00

CHEF'S SPECIAL: Three Tacos served on white corn tortilla with tortilla chips. Choice of:

Chicken: Mango braised chicken, roasted poblano and mango salsa - $12.50

Pork: Chipotle smoked pork, grilled peach and sweet onion salsa, herbed crema and lettuce - $12.50

Elota: Grilled corn on the cob, chile, crema, cotija cheese - $6.00

***BEER, WINE, SELTZER, SODA and WATER available***

The Team Store will remain open until 9 p.m. both nights and the Red Wings will play the final game of the 2013 regular season, the last time the Wings clinched a playoff berth, on the videoboards.

