Wings Get the Win on Last Day of NAHL Showcase

September 30, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings took on the El Paso Rhinos in their last game at the 2024 NAHL Showcase.

El Paso would be the first to get on the board when Caleb Klein would score on a breakaway, unassisted. However, Aberdeen's Luke Backel would respond just two minutes later, getting assists from Cade Moxham, and Brady Estabrook. The first period would end with a score of 1-1, and no penalties from either team.

To start the second period, El Paso would reclaim their lead as Jacob Solano scored at the 4:42 mark. And, after a couple p ofenalties by each team, the Wings 'Ryan Flaherty would even the scoring again with assists coming from Elvis Laskovs and Owen Pitters. The score would remain 2-2 heading into the third and final period of the NAHL Showcase.

In the third period, the Wings played well defensively allowing only 5 shots on goal for El Paso the entire period. Then, at the 12:47 mark, Jibber Kuhl would help the Wings take the league - getting his third goal of the season. This goal would be assisted by Leonid Bulgakov. Then, in the final second of the game, Aberdeen's Gavin Reed would extend the lead getting help from Cade Moxham and Luke Backel.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings stopping 20 of 22 shots taken by the Rhinos.

Two Wings players again had multi poin- games which included Luke Backel (1 goal, 1 assist), and Cade Moxham (2 assists).

When talking with Head Coach Scott Langer about how the team performed as a whole during this year's NAHL Showcase, he said "This past week was a good early test for this year's squad. We were pushed to stick to our game to find success." He then explains "This group improved each day and being on the road together for a week allowed us to become a closer group."

This year's Showcase event also showed how the 2024-25 Aberdeen Wings has players that can add to the stat sheet all over the roster. Coach Langer explains "This year's team was built to have balanced scoring throughout the line up. We are not a team that intends on leaning on a few players, or one line."

Next up, the Aberdeen Wings look to open their season at home this Friday, October 4th. The Wings will take on the Watertown Shamrocks. Going into this game, the Wings are 3-0-0-0 coming off of 3 regular season wins at the NAHL Showcase. The Shamrocks, who opened their season the weekend prior heading into Showcase, are 2-3-0-0. The Shamrocks are also coming to Aberdeen after having 2 consecutive wins in the Showcase as well.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at tickets.aberdeenwings.com or at any C-Express location.

Be sure to stay up to date on all things Wings by following us on all of our social media!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 30, 2024

Wings Get the Win on Last Day of NAHL Showcase - Aberdeen Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.