Wings Finish Road Slate with 5-4 Win Sunday

The Red Wings 2021 road slate ended with a 5-4 win over the Worcester Red Sox Sunday afternoon at Polar Park.

The Wings are now 2-3 in Triple-A Baseball's inaugural "Final Stretch" with five games remaining against the Yankees top affiliate.

Victor Robles put Rochester in front with a first inning home run - his fourth since joining the Wings.

After the Woo Sox scored three in the bottom of the first to take a 3-1 lead, Ali Castillo tied it up with a two-run single in the third inning.

The game would remain tied into the seventh when the Red Wings took advantage of a fielding error by Worcester shortstop Jeter Downs to plate a pair of runs and take a 5-3 lead.

Luis Reyes started for the Wings and didn't record an out - allowing three runs on three hits and walk.

Jackson Tetreault did the bulk of the work on the mound tossing five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts.

The Wings are back in action Wednesday night when they start their final homestand of the season at 6:05 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

