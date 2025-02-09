Wings Fall to Bismarck Saturday, Split Weekend with Bismarck

February 9, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Wings hosted the Bismarck Bobcats in the Odde Ice Center over the weekend, and after the win on Friday, ended up falling on Saturday to a 4-1 loss.

The scoring would start at the 5:17 mark in the first period when Wyatt Sypniewski would score for the Bobcats. The Wings would try to hold a tough match against the Bobcats throughout the rest of the first period, but late in the period, the Wings would draw a penalty, and Evan Hunter would score on the Power Play for the Bobcats leaving the score 2-0 with Bismarck ahead heading into the second period.

The second period would again be filled with scoring chances for both teams, but the Bobcats would be the only team who would be the only team that would be successful. At the 1:48 mark of the second, Keanu Krenn for the Bobcats would score, extending their lead. The Wings would get a few Power Play chances, but they would unfortunately come up empty-handed. Just as the period would end, Louie Kamienski would score with just under four seconds left in the period, leaving the score 4-0 for the Bobcats to head into the third.

The third period would look to get chippy as both teams would look to get frustrated with each other. The Bobcats would want to keep extending their score, but would not be able to, and the Wings would not want to get shutout. Both teams would take penalties, but it would be the Bobcats who would take more within the period. At the 3:12 mark, the Wings would finally get on the board when Nikolai Tishkevich would get on the board, getting his sixth goal of the season since his return as an Aberdeen Wing. This goal would be assisted by Grant Winkler and Bryce Johnson. The Wings would put up a great fight in order to decrease the Bismarck lead, but time would run out, and Bismarck would take the Saturday win with a score of 4-1.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Aberdeen Wings, stopping 17 of 21 shots sent his way.

Three stars of the night were Luke Backel, Grant Winkler (1 assist), and Nikolai Tishkevich (1 goal).

Next weekend, the Wings look ahead to a home-and-home series VS the Watertown Shamrocks. The Wings will be in Watertown on Friday, February 14th, then in the Odde in Aberdeen on Saturday, February 15th. More information on that game to come.

