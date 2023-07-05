Wings Fall in Extras, 5-4

The Red Wings fell to the Buffalo Bisons, 5-4, Wednesday night after a 12-inning match up saw 15 Rochester players used. 1B Travis Blankenhorn collected his fourth consecutive multi-hit game, one of three Wings to collect multiple hits in the contest. Rochester's RHP Daniel Mengden made his Wing debut, submitting two perfect innings of relief while the Wings moved to 4-6 in extra inning games this season.

Following two consecutive singles from Rochester in the bottom of the first inning, 1B Travis Blakenhorn plated 2B Jeter Downs on an RBI single to give the Wings a 1-0 lead. The Bisons knotted the game at 1-1 in the top of the third on a base hit from LF Spencer Horwitz, scoring CF Otto Lopez who put himself in scoring position with the Bisons' first triple since 6/18. Buffalo then took the lead on an RBI groundout from 2B Rafael Lantigua two batters later.

The Wings would not score again until the bottom of the seventh inning, when Downs lofted an RBI double to left center field to score SS Richie Martin to tie the game at 2-2. Rochester pitchers held Buffalo scoreless from the third inning until the top of the 10th, retiring 16-straight Bisons between the third and eighth inning.

In the top half of the 10th inning, a wild pitch plated RF Cameron Eden to give the Bisons a 3-2 lead. The Wings' responded in the bottom half of the frame, tying the contest at 3-3 on an RBI double from LF Jake Noll that drove in DH Drew Millas. In the top of the 12th, an RBI single from DH Tanner Morris brought home RF Cameron Eden to give the Bison a 4-3 lead. A wild pitch plated the second run in the inning to extend Buffalo's lead to 5-3. Rochester scored a run in the bottom half of the inning, but were unable to overcome the Bisons as they fell, 5-4.

RHP José Ureña started for the Wings Wednesday night, working five innings, allowing two earned on five hits, while striking out two and walking two. RHP Daniel Mendgen made his Red Wing debut in relief of Ureña, working a perfect 2.0 innings while striking out a pair. LHP Tim Cate, RHP Luis Reyes, and RHP Tommy Romero combined to work five innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three. The Wings' pitching staff did not allow a hit for 32 consecutive batters from the fourth inning until the top of the 12th, when a leadoff single got the Bisons back in the hit column, their first in 9 innings of baseball.

1B Travis Blankenhorn earned the Diamond Pro Player of the Game as he recorded a multi-hit performance with his 2-for-5 night, marking his fourth-straight game collecting two or more knocks. Throughout that four-game stretch, Blankenhorn is batting .571 (8-for-14), collecting two doubles, two RBI and scoring two runs.

The Red Wings will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Bisons in game three of the six-game series. RHP Joan Adon gets the nod for the Wings against Buffalo RHP Hagen Danner, with the first pitch set for 6:45 p.m.

