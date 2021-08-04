Wings Fall 6-3 Wednesday Afternoon

The Red Wings lost 6-3 to the Syracuse Mets Wednesday afternoon at Frontier Field.

The teams traded leadoff first inning home runs - as Lane Thomas went deep for the Red Wings in his second game with the team since coming over in the Jon Lester trade from the Cardinals.

Jecksson Flores - who had three hits Wednesday - gave the Wings the 2-1 lead with an RBI double in the second inning.

But a Cheslor Cuthbert fourth inning homer tied the game and the Mets took the lead for good an inning later on RBI hits from Orlando Calixte and Mark Payton.

Matt Tomshaw suffered the loss for the Wings allowing four runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Game three of the six-game series is Thursday night at Frontier Field.

