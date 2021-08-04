Wings Fall 6-3 Wednesday Afternoon
August 4, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Red Wings lost 6-3 to the Syracuse Mets Wednesday afternoon at Frontier Field.
The teams traded leadoff first inning home runs - as Lane Thomas went deep for the Red Wings in his second game with the team since coming over in the Jon Lester trade from the Cardinals.
Jecksson Flores - who had three hits Wednesday - gave the Wings the 2-1 lead with an RBI double in the second inning.
But a Cheslor Cuthbert fourth inning homer tied the game and the Mets took the lead for good an inning later on RBI hits from Orlando Calixte and Mark Payton.
Matt Tomshaw suffered the loss for the Wings allowing four runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings.
Game three of the six-game series is Thursday night at Frontier Field.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from August 4, 2021
- Wings Fall 6-3 Wednesday Afternoon - Rochester Red Wings
- Behind Jackson and Eickhoff, Mets Bounce Back with 6-3 Win over Red Wings on Wednesday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 4, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - August 4, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Atlanta Braves Pitchers Anderson, Ynoa to Rehab with Gwinnett - Gwinnett Stripers
- August 4 Game Notes: Iowa vs. Indianapolis - Iowa Cubs
- Consumer's Pub at the Park to Reopen for Bisons Season on Opening Night, August 10 - Buffalo Bisons
- Rodriguez, Leiter Jr. Named Player, Pitcher of the Month - Toledo Mud Hens
- MiLB's July Players and Pitchers of the Month Award Winners Announced - AAA East
- Tides Lose Series Opener at Jacksonville Tuesday - Norfolk Tides
- Six-Run 11th Inning Lifts Chasers over Clippers in Series Opener - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.