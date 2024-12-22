Wings Drop Final Match of 2024 in Mason City, Split the Weekend

December 22, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

After taking a thrilling overtime win on Friday night, the Wings took a 4-3 loss on Saturday in Mason City. The team had huge efforts to try and tie the game, but they came up short in the end.

Scoring in the first would start at the 6:18 mark when North Iowa's Joseph Coghlin would fire and find the back of the net. Just a few minutes later, the Wings would take a penalty and put the Bulls on the Power Play. Then, Austin Osiowy would score for the Bulls extending their lead. After this goal, the Wings would go on the Power Play, but would not be able to capitalize on any of their chances. The score would be 2-0 in favor of the Bulls leaving the first period.

The start of the second period would seem to be all Wings. They would put on a lot of pressure, and keep it within their offensive zone. Finally at the 5:13 mark, Gustas Zemaitis would get the Wings on the board getting assists from Kyle Murray-Smith and Cole Saterdalen. Just over 10 seconds later, Nikolai Tishkevich would even the score, getting help from Cade Moxham and Elvis Laskovs. Just as it was seeming like it was starting to go the Wings way, the Bulls would regain control of the game. Matthew Munro would score for the Bulls reclaiming their lead, and shortly after, Vince Kalscheur would score, extending the lead further. The score would be 4-2 heading into the final period of 2024.

In the third period, the Wings would try to give it their all in hopes to either tie the game, or win it. As the game would go on, it went back and forth between the two teams the entire period. Neither team would score early in the period, however. Towards the end, Aberdeen would pull their goaltender, and the Bulls would attempt to score on the empty net. But, it was found that it was scored with a high-stick so the goal was called off and the Wings would go on the Power Play. Then, at the 19:24 mark, as the Wings had a 6 on 4 advantage, Leonid Bulgakov would score making the score 4-3. But, the Bulls would still be in the lead. The Wings would still have the man advantage, and would still get a few good shots in before time ran out, but would unfortunately not find the back of the net. The game would end, and the Bulls would win this one.

Willum Braun was in net for the Wings, stopping 17 of 21 shots sent his way.

The Wings will have a week away for their Holiday Break before returning back to Aberdeen. Once they are back, they will return to the Odde Ice Center on January 3rd and 4th, 2025 to take on the Minnesota Mallards. Tickets for these games can be purchased at all C-Express locations, or at tickets.aberdeenwings.com

