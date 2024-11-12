Windy City Bulls vs. Motor City Cruise - Game Highlights
November 12, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls YouTube Video
Check out the Windy City Bulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 12, 2024
- Vipers Defeat Spurs in South Texas Showdown - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Nets Defeated by Knicks at Home - Long Island Nets
- Skyforce Drops Home Opener 106-97 - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Windy City Bulls Lose to Motor City Cruise on the Road - Windy City Bulls
- Iowa Wolves Improve to 3-0 with 106-97 Road Win over Sioux Falls Skyforce - Iowa Wolves
- Legends Fall Short to Defending Champs in Close Season Opener - Texas Legends
- Blue Wins Season-Opener Versus Legends - Oklahoma City Blue
- Stockton Kings Announce Roster for 2024-45 Season - Stockton Kings
- Game Preview: vs Iowa Wolves - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Raptors 905 Fall in College Park - Raptors 905
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City Bulls Stories
- Windy City Bulls Lose to Motor City Cruise on the Road
- Windy City Falls to Grand Rapids on Buzzer Beater
- Windy City Defeats Grand Rapids to Open 2024-25 Season
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2024-25 Opening Night Roster
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster