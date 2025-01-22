Windy City Bulls vs. Long Island Nets - Game Highlights
January 22, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Windy City Bulls YouTube Video
Check out the Windy City Bulls Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 22, 2025
- Nets Outlast Bulls at Home - Long Island Nets
- Skyhawks Drop First Game of Back-To-Back with 113-106 Loss to the Grand Rapids Gold - College Park Skyhawks
- Osceola Magic Drop Home Match against Capital City Go-Go - Osceola Magic
- Windy City Drops Road Matchup to Long Island - Windy City Bulls
- 905 Earn First Victory over the Knicks - Raptors 905
- Wisconsin Herd to Partner with Bandero County Wood Grill & Saloon to Host Country Night on January 29 - Wisconsin Herd
- Mad Ants Drop Back-And-Forth Tuesday Night Contest in Arizona - Indiana Mad Ants
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.