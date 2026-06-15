Windy City Bulls Awarded 2025-26 NBA G League Promotion of the Year

Published on June 15, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, have been awarded the 2025-26 NBA G League Promotion of the Year Award for the team's Collector's Show Series.

Criteria for the award include creativity, ticket sales success, social engagement and sponsorship success and this year's recognition marks the second time the franchise has been awarded the accolade.

Windy City's Collector's Show Series brought together 19,000 fans and amassed one million social impressions over four game days at NOW Arena. The series of events gave collectors and fans the chance to buy, sell and trade TCG cards, sports cards and collectibles and sneakers while enjoying NBA G League basketball. The activation was made possible through partnerships with local show promoters and internal collaboration between partnerships, marketing, ticketing, retail, game entertainment and social content.

Windy City worked with local card show and sneaker show promoters who assisted in securing 185 vendors for the events. Each of the four games featured 1,500-2,000 unique promotional bobbleheads for fans in attendance. Fan-favorite giveaways included the Anime Benny the Bull bobblehead and the Rookie Gus T. Bull bobblecard.

Every aspect of the Collector's Show Series highlighted collecting and the passionate fanbases that make up each segment of the collecting hobby. An event-exclusive Anime Benny the Bull t-shirt and Topps NBA G League trading cards were available for purchase in the team's retail store and featured as the game's Item of the Game. Game entertainment brought fans to the court for the From the Top Shelf contest where fans caught beach balls and won Topps trading cards and other collectibles, presented by a local sports card shop.

The Windy City Bulls are proud to accept this award as it exemplifies the team's purpose to inspire and unite fans through legendary experiences.

Planning is officially underway for Windy City's Tenth Anniversary 2026-27 season which will see the return of the Collector's Show Series and debut a full slate of theme games and promotions.







NBA G League Stories from June 15, 2026

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