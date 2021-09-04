Wind Surge Walked-Off by Travs in Game Five

LITTLE ROCK, AR - In a scoreless battle for eight and a half innings, the Travelers took game five with one swing of the bat as they walked off Wichita via solo home run.

Both sides could not cross the plate once in the nine innings. The Surge had a man in scoring position in the top of the ninth after Roy Morales doubled on a fly ball to right. With only one out, Wichita was not able to bring Morales home to breakthrough on the board. Arkansas put up the first and final run of the evening in the bottom half of the ninth to walk it off and win game five. David Shaeffer took a 2-2 pitch and hammered it to left field to give the Travs the win. It was Shaeffer's 13th career home run in three professional seasons.

The Wind Surge collected just five hits on the night led by Ernie De La Trinidad who went 2-3 at the plate. D.J. Burt, Roy Morales, and Jermaine Palacios each picked up a hit as well.

In his much-anticipated debut, Simeon Woods Richardson was limited to just 1.1 innings in his start tonight. Woods Richardson allowed no runs and no hits and struck out two batters. Tyler Beck pitched most of the innings throwing 5.0 innings of scoreless relief. Beck allowed just four hits and struck out five in his appearance. Adam Lau also threw 1.2 innings of scoreless relief while striking out two.

NOTES: Alex Phillips was placed on the injured list today and Wichita activated Simeon Woods Richardson from developmental roster. The walk-off defeat was the Surge was the seventh of the season and third in Little Rock.

COMING UP: Wichita will play the series finale against the Arkansas Travelers tomorrow afternoon (09/05). First pitch is set for 2:10 pm from Little Rock, AR. Wichita will start RHP Jordan Balazovic (4-3, 3.62 ERA) against Arkansas RHP Levi Stoudt (1-2, 2.55 ERA). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB.TV and Windsurge.com.

