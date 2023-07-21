Wind Surge Short on Comeback After Slow Start

July 21, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Wind Surge struggled with their bats tonight and only recorded six hits as a team. They gave up the fourth game of the series 3-2 to the Amarillo Sod poodles who now lead the series three games to one.

The Sod Poodles scored a run first in the ball game for the first time this series. A.J. Vukovich hit a solo home run over the right field wall in the bottom of the first inning.

Amarillo added two runs to their lead in the bottom of the seventh. Deyvison De Los Santos hit a line drive down the right field line that ended up in the right field corner for an RBI triple. J.J. D'Orazio then hit a sacrifice fly that drove in De Los Santos from third.

The Wind Surge got on the board in the top of the eighth. After the Sod Poodles starting pitcher Jamison Hill had pitched seven shutout innings reliever Will Mabrey gave up a solo home run to David Banuelos on the first pitch Mabrey delivered.

Wichita added one more run in the top of the ninth off an RBI single hit by Yoyner Fajardo but could not pull off the rally.

Marco Raya started on the mound for the Wind Surge. He pitched four full innings where he gave up one run off two hits. He also struck out four batters and walked none. He was credited with the loss.

The starting pitcher for Amarillo was Jamison Hill. He pitched seven straight innings where he gave up no runs and three hits. He struck out five batters and walked two more. He earned the win in tonight's ball game.

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to (8-11, 36-51) and the Amarillo Sod Poodles improve to (13-6, 47-41).

NOTES: Brooks Lee's eight game hitting streak came to an end after he failed to record a hit.

BROADCAST: ESPN 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Bally Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge continue their six game road series in Amarillo and play game five Saturday at 7:05 PM. RH Travis Adams will get the start for the Wichita and LH Yu-Min Lin will get the start for Amarillo.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wichita Wind Surge return home Tuesday July 25th at 7:05 PM when they host the Frisco Rough Riders. The game will kick off a 12-game home stand for the Wind Surge.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.