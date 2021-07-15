Wind Surge Set Cancer Awareness Jersey Auction

The Wind Surge are running their second jersey auction of the season with their Cancer Awareness jerseys. All jerseys will be game worn and signed. Bidding is live and deadline will be prior to the game on Sunday July 18th at 10 AM CST. The Wind Surge will take the field on Saturday, July 17th, for Cancer Awareness Night in specialty jerseys made in partnership with Central Care Cancer Center and McPherson College. All net proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

The starting bid for all players jerseys is $75.00 except for Jordan Balazovic, whose jersey bid starts at $150.00. The bids on each jersey increase by increments of $10. Wind Surge fans can bid now to win their very own game worn and signed Cancer Awareness Jersey.

