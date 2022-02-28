Wind Surge Release 2022 Promotional Schedule Schedule

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge are excited for an action packed 2022 season, full of fireworks, theme nights, giveaways and so much more. Check out what's in store for the upcoming season below.

Weekly Promotions:

Two for Tuesdays (presented by Dillons): Get two tickets for the price of one every Tuesday home game when you show your Dillons Shopper Card or the Dillons App at the Wind Surge Box Office.

Military Wednesdays: $5 off of Field Box tickets for all military members and their families when showing military ID or DD-214. Must be purchased in-person at the Wind Surge Box Office.

Thirsty Thursdays (presented by Corona): Enjoy half-priced select beers and regular fountain sodas every Thursday.

Fireworks Fridays: Stick around after every Friday Wind Surge game for a fantastic fireworks show over the Arkansas River.

Surge Saturdays: From giveaways to character appearances, to theme nights and fiestas, there is something for everyone on Saturdays at Riverfront Stadium.

Sunday Family Fun-Day: Bring the whole family out for an afternoon matinee baseball game, complete with pre-game catch on the field, and post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Sonic.

*All promotions are subject to change

2022 Wind Surge Promotional Calendar:

Friday, April 8th (7:05 PM) - Opening Day | Fireworks Friday | Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola

Saturday, April 9th (6:05 PM) - Opening Weekend | Poster Giveaway presented by Big Brothers Big Sister of Kansas

Sunday, April 10th (1:05 PM) - Opening Weekend | Pre-Game Catch on the Field | Post-Game Kids Run the Bases presented by Sonic

Wednesday, April 20th (12:05 PM) - School Day presented by First Student

Friday, April 22nd (7:05 PM) - Classic Car Showdown presented by McPherson College | Post Game Fireworks

Saturday, April 23rd (6:05 PM) - Mascot Mania

Friday, May 6th (7:05 PM) - Kids Take Over Night presented by Mel Hambelton Ford

Saturday, May 7th (6:05 PM) - Jersey Giveaway presented by Total Cleaning Solutions

Sunday, May 8th (1:05 PM) - Mother's Day

Saturday, May 21st (6:05 PM) - Princesses & Pirates Night

Sunday, May 22nd (1:05 PM) - Military Appreciation Day presented by Dillons

Saturday, June 4th (6:05 PM) - Cancer Awareness Night presented by Central Care Cancer Center & McPherson College

Saturday, June 25th (6:05 PM) - Faith & Family Night presented by Chick-Fil-A

Monday, July 4th (6:35 PM) - Independence Day & Fireworks Extravaganza

Wednesday, July 13th (12:05 PM) - Summer Camp Day presented by First Student

Friday, July 15th (7:05 PM) - Summer Halloween

Saturday, July 16th (6:05 PM) - Christmas in July

Thursday, August 18th (7:05 PM) - College Night

Friday, September 9th (7:05 PM) - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Sonic | Stadium Replica Giveaway

Saturday, September 10th (6:05 PM) - Back to School Night presented by McPherson College

Sunday, September 11th (1:05 PM) - 9/11 Tribute

*All promotions are subject to change

Single-game tickets go on sale on Tuesday, March 1st at 10:00 am at windsurge.com. For more information about group events and celebrations, inquire here.

