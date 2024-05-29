Wind Surge Overcome Cardinals Behind Kala'I Rosario's Grand Slam

May 29, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge triumphed 4-2 over the Springfield Cardinals at Riverfront Stadium. The victory is the first Wichita win over Springfield in 2024, as they entered the game 0-7 against the Cardinals.

Wednesday's first four innings continued the pitcher's duel from the night before. The first hit didn't come until Aaron Sabato lined a single to left field in the last of the fifth. Springfield threatened by loading the bases in the top of the sixth on two singles and a walk before Austin Brice entered in from the bullpen to record an inning-ending strikeout.

Further back-and-forth donuts followed on the scoreboard until Kala'i Rosario stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth. On a 2-2 pitch, the Wind Surge left fielder slugged a grand slam to the left field berm to give Wichita a 4-0 lead heading into the ninth. The slam was the second such in 2024 by a Wind Surge hitter.

Springfield would fight beak and claw when down to their final outs, tallying a pair of run-scoring singles. After putting runners on second and third, the former being the tying run, Taylor Floyd retired the next two batters on a swinging strikeout and an unassisted putout to secure the win for Wichita.

Jared Solomon earned his first win with the Wind Surge, striking out two batters against three hits, two earned runs, and a walk in one and one-thirds innings pitched. Taylor Floyd picked up his first save of 2024 after following Solomon in the top of the ninth and retiring his lone two batters faced.

Wichita continues their home series with the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday, May 30, with a 7:05 PM first pitch at Riverfront Stadium on Thirsty Thursday.

