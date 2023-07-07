Wind Surge Leave Runners on Base in Tulsa

TULSA, OK - Wichita put men on base but failed to take advantage of their opportunities as they hit two for nine with runners in scoring position. Game Four of the series went to Tulsa as they defeated the Wind Surge 6-4. The Drillers lead the series three games to one.

Wichita scored the first run of the game in the top of the second. Seth Gray was able to reach home after a wild pitch blew by the Drillers catcher. The Wind Surge scored one more run when Alerick Soularie stole home after a botched dropped third strike throw allowed for the opportunistic base running.

The Drillers tied the game in the bottom of the third. Eddys Leonard hit an RBI when he grounded into a force out at second then Imanol Vargas hit a sacrifice fly that scored the tying run.

Tulsa took a big lead in the bottom of the fourth. Kody House hit a solo home run and Leonard hit a two-run home run. Deigo Cartaya then hit an RBI single to wrap up the four-run half-inning.

The Surge tried to rally in the bottom of the ninth but came up short. Drillers pitching walked Brooks Lee with the bases loaded that forced a run in. Yoyner Fajardo then hit an RBI on a ground ball into a force out at second.

Marco Raya got his AA debut as tonight's starting pitcher for the Wind Surge. He pitched two innings where he struck out three batters, walked four, allowed two runs to score off one hit. Francis Peguero was credited with the loss.

Nick Nastrini was the Drillers starting pitcher. He pitched five and two-thirds innings, gave up two runs off four hits, and walked four batters. He also struck out seven. He was credited with win.

The Wichita Wind Surge fall to (5-5), (33-45) and the Tulsa Drillers improve to (4-6), (34-45). Tulsa leads the Coors Light Propeller Series 12-4 with eight games to play.

NOTES: Brooks Lee hit his league leading 26th double of the season. The Wind Surge tied their season high for errors committed in a game for the second game in a row with three.

BROADCAST: ESPN 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Ballys Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge continue a six game road series in Tulsa. Game five will be played Saturday at 7:05PM. RH Travis Adams starts for the Wind Surge and RH Nick Frasso starts for Tulsa.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home Friday July 14th following the All-Star Break. The game will be held at 7:05 PM.

