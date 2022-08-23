Wind Surge Insider

August 23, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Homestand Recap:

8.16 - 8.21 - The Wind Surge won the series against the Tulsa Drillers, Double-A Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1. The Surge went 10-2 during the recently completed double-homestand to build their lead to six games in the Texas League North Division over the Springfield Cardinals.

8.19 - Pitcher Daniel Gossett threw the first ever no-hitter in Wind Surge history, striking out 10 batters on 120 pitches. It was an electric evening at Riverfront Stadium as Gossett's feat was accomplished before a near-record crowd in excess of 7,700. It was also Star Wars night at the ballpark as the players took the field in custom Star Wars jerseys. The signed jerseys are currently being auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting the American Heart Association. Jerseys can be bid on here: https://bit.ly/3SbXO7Y.

8.20 - Wind Surge pitchers Alex Phillips and Bryan Sammons visited the Kansas Aviation Museum for Little Aviators Day.

8.21 - Wind Surge outfielder Will Holland and Surge pitcher Daniel Gossett were named the Twins Organization Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Week.

8.22 - Gossett was named the Texas League pitcher of the week.

Upcoming Events & Promotions:

8.23 -8.28 - Beginning today, the Wind Surge will be at the Frisco (TX) Roughriders, Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers, for a six-game series.

8.26 - Wind Surge Mascot Windy will be making an appearance at the Coleman Night Out.

8.27 - The next River Clean Up event is Saturday from 9:00-11:00 am. Participants of all ages are welcome and can register online. Participants should check in at the Maple St. entrance gate for the event. Participants can register here: https://form.jotform.com/222237104315140. Everyone who participates will receive two complimentary vouchers that can be exchanged for tickets to the last regular season homestand which begins on September 6 (excludes the Saturday and Sunday games).

9.6-9.11 - The Wind Surge will host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, for the final regular season home series as their push for a second consecutive playoff spot continues.

9.13-9.18 - The Surge will finish the regular season on the road against the Midland Rockhounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland A's.

9.20 - Potential playoff game at Riverfront Stadium!

Video Highlights: https://youtube.com/shorts/iS4Yau9Lwr0?feature=share

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 23, 2022

Wind Surge Insider - Wichita Wind Surge

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.