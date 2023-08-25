Wind Surge Bats Catch Fire

August 25, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







LITTLE ROCK, AR - Jake Rucker and Alex Isola both had three hits and four RBIs in tonight's ballgame. Surge pitching also had yet another solid performance where they only allowed one run. The Wind Surge defeated the Travelers by a score of 11-1 and now lead the series three games to one.

Arkansas scored the first run of the ballgame in the bottom of the first inning. Tyler Locklear hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to right field that drove in a run. This would end up being their only run of the ball game.

The Wind Surge took the lead in the top of the third. Jake Rucker hit a line drive to right field for a two RBI single.

Wichita had a monster fourth inning where they drove in five runs. Rucker hit his second two RBI single of the ball game on a line drive to center field. Alex Isola then came to the plate and swung at the first pitch he saw for a three-run home run and the first home run of the series by either team.

The Wind Surge kept their bats hot in the top of the fifth. Yoyner Fajardo hit a line drive to center field for an RBI single. Tanner Schobel also ripped a line drive to center field. His was for a two RBI single. Isola hit in his fourth RBI of the game on a line drive to left field for a single as well. The Surge extended their lead to ten runs by the end of the half inning.

Marco Raya made his eighth start of the season on the mound for the Wichita Wind Surge. He pitched two and two thirds innings where he gave up only one run off two hits. He struck out a batter and walked two more. Carlos Luna earned the win and improved his record to (2-7).

Arkansas starting pitcher Alex Valverde pitched three innings where he gave up four runs off five hits. He struck out a batter and walked four more. He was credited with the loss.

The Wichita Wind Surge have won ten of their last 12 games and improve to (27-22, 55-62) and the Arkansas Travelers fall to (19-29, 64-53).

NOTES: The Wind Surge improve to a league best 16-6 in the month of August. Alex Isola extended his hit streak to seven games, in the streak he is batting .533, with two home runs and 16 RBI.

BROADCAST: ESPN 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Bally Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wind Surge continue their six-game series on the road against the Arkansas Travelers. Game five will be played Saturday, August 26th and first pitch will be at 7:05 PM. RH Pierson Ohl will take the mound for the Wind Surge and RH Kyle Tyler will start on the mound for the Travelers.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home to Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday, August 29th and will face the San Antonio Missions. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.